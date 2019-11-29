Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Sarasota Baptist Church
7091 Proctor Road
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
1939 - 2019
Marguerite Boydell Obituary
Boydell, Marguerite
Sept. 27, 1939 - Nov. 19, 2019
Marguerite Lee Boydell passed away in Sarasota, Fla., at the age of 80. Born in Hopkinsville, Ky., she was the daughter of Leon and Flossie Stahlman. She resided in Sarasota.
In her working career, Marguerite was the food and beverage supervisor at Jacksonville's Florida Yacht Club and owner of Fantastic Sams in Gainesville, Fla. Marguerite loved to travel. She was an avid Florida Gators football fan. She also was a prayer warrior, loved the Lord and was a devoted child of God. She was a former member of Gainesville's Westside Baptist Church. Marguerite worshipped at Sarasota Baptist Church.
Marguerite was predeceased by her father and mother, her husband (James T. Boydell), son (Randall R. Hayes), daughter (Gala A. Hayes), and grandson (Robert Dale McClain, Jr.). She is survived by her daughter (Cindy L. DeMay of Sarasota), granddaughter (Nicole M. McClain of Sarasota), three great-grandchildren (Sincere N. Littles, Shamar J. Littles and Skyla J. Littles, all of Sarasota), and her beloved dog (Max).
A Celebration of Life will be hosted Feb. 1, 2020, 4 p.m., at Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Road, Sarasota, Fla. 34241. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Marguerite Boydell to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
