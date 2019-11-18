|
|
Martin, Marguerite
June 25, 1930 - Nov 12, 2019
Marguerite (Margo) S. Martin, beloved matriarch, passed away under a full moon on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 89. Margo was born on June 25, 1930 in New York, New York. She spent the first half of her life in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states, and then moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1980. Margo was an avid student of life who enjoyed reading, traveling, painting, and exploring her dreams and spirituality. She was known for her loving warmth, unending generosity, and an endearing inclination to whimsy and magic. Margo owned and operated specialty gift boutiques in the Sarasota area; Unicorn Crossing and Daystar. She is survived by daughters Helen (William) and Katherine (Hunter), along with grandchildren Brandon, Chloe, Hunter, Cameron and Tyler. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Justin, Collin and Azayleia. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 2:00pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019