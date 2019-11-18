Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Martin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Martin Obituary
Martin, Marguerite
June 25, 1930 - Nov 12, 2019
Marguerite (Margo) S. Martin, beloved matriarch, passed away under a full moon on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 89. Margo was born on June 25, 1930 in New York, New York. She spent the first half of her life in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states, and then moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1980. Margo was an avid student of life who enjoyed reading, traveling, painting, and exploring her dreams and spirituality. She was known for her loving warmth, unending generosity, and an endearing inclination to whimsy and magic. Margo owned and operated specialty gift boutiques in the Sarasota area; Unicorn Crossing and Daystar. She is survived by daughters Helen (William) and Katherine (Hunter), along with grandchildren Brandon, Chloe, Hunter, Cameron and Tyler. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Justin, Collin and Azayleia. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 2:00pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -