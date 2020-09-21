Brennan, Marguerite Rita

Marguerite Rita (Linekin) Brennan, of Tucson Arizona and formerly of Sarasota Florida went to be with the Lord on Sep. 18, 2020 at the age of 91 years, she was born Nov. 6, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York.

Marguerite also known as Peggy to family and friends, worked for the Sarasota County School Board as a secretary to the Psychologists and Social Workers before retiring many years ago. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her loving Children Susan Walchok and her husband George, Mary Jean Brennan and Ellen Butler & her pre- deceased husband Brian D. Buttler. She will be greatly missed by her siblings Patricia Linekin, Robert Linekin and Gerald Linekin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Peggy was a wonderful and loving Grandmother to Jennifer Timmons and Jason Walchok and preceded in death Jonathan Walchok. Peggy was also a Great Grandmother to Jayden Newfield, Makenna Walchok, Harper Walchok, Jason Timmons, Bennett Timmons and Finnly Walchok.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William Brennan, parents James & Marguerite Linekin, four brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Sep. 24, 2020 from 4 to 7pm, with a Communion Service at 4:30pm at the Robert Toale & Son's Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Funeral Service at 9am, Burial at the Palms Memorial Park on Sep. 25th at 10am.



