Berta, Maria
Jan 12, 1935 - Jul 22, 2019
Maria was called back to Heaven by Her Merciful Creator after a long battle with Frontal Lobe and Lewy Body dementia at 04:56 am on July 22, 2019.
Maria was born on January 12, 1935 in Szombathely (Savaria) Hungary, the same town in which she also married Norbert Berta on November 23, 1956. Their wedding day was the same day the young newlywed couple escaped through the Iron Curtain because of their involvement with the 1956 Hungarian Revolution against the Russian Communist Occupation of Hungary. They arrived to the USA on January 2, 1957 and proudly earned their USA citizenships in 1962.
Maria earned her college degree at Spring Garden College while working at Jefferson Medical College and Hospital as a Medical Technologist in Philadelphia, PA. Maria continued to work while raising her family, and supporting Norbert in his ever-increasing responsibilities.
As a part-time endeavor, Maria was a very elegant Fashion Model, presenting the latest fashions at exclusive boutiques in Philadelphia, PA. and Austin, TX. Maria's talents also allowed her to excel as a Girl Scout Leader, a Special Education teacher, Arts and Crafts teacher and for years she ran the arts and crafts sessions at The La Salle College High School summer camp program in Philadelphia, PA.
Studying and working as an interior decorator for several years, Maria's skill and knowledge afforded her and Norbert, the opportunity to remodel, decorate and sell six condominiums in Florida alone.
Among Maria's many accomplishments was mentoring and helping staff members and their families to relocate from Pennsylvania to Texas. Her enthusiasm and sense of adventure making for smooth transitions for many families, her own included.
Her sense of community and pride of her heritage is witnessed by her lifetime membership and participation in The Kossuth Club of Sarasota (promoting Hungarian-American cultural relationships).
Maria will be forever missed by her husband Norbert, daughter Susanna Berta Kieval and husband Arthur Kieval, son Thomas Berta and wife Camela Mojica, grandchildren, Megan Berta Jeffcoat and husband Josh Jeffcoat, Amanda Kieval and husband Harrison Jacob, Steven Kieval and Tanner Mojica-Berta as well as family and friends in Hungary as well as the many friends made through out a well lived and richly filled life.
The Day God Called You
Home (Anonymous)
God looked around his
garden
And He found an empty
place
He then looked down the
Earth
And saw your tired face
He put his arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be
beautiful
He always takes the best.
He knew you were suffering
He knew you were in pain
He knew that you would
never
Get well on earth again.
He saw that the road was
getting rough
And the hills were hard
to climb
So He closed your weary
eyelids
And whispered "Peace
be Thine"
It broke our hearts to lose
you
But you didn't go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God
called you home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Dept., 955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, FL 34238
A Celebration of Maria's Life will be announced later.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 23 to July 26, 2019