Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Venice Memorial Gardens
1950 Center Road
Venice, FL
Maria "Mary" Bojczuk


Maria "Mary" Bojczuk Obituary
Bojczuk, Maria "Mary"
June 12, 1924 - May 16, 2019
Maria "Mary" Bojczuk of Englewood, FL passed away on May 16, 2019. She was 94. Mary was born on June 12, 1924 in Ukraine to Wasyl and Rozalia Bjegan. Survivors include, daughter, Christina Bojczuk of Englewood, FL; 3 sons, Jerry Bojczuk of Englewood, FL, John Bojczuk of Englewood, FL, and James (Mayra) Bojczuk of Dyer, IN; and one grandson John Bojczuk. We will miss your sweet smile and everyone will miss you forever.
A Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM Fri, May 24th at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 followed by a burial at 1:30PM at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292
To share a memory of Mary or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019
