Brlit, Maria
July 4, 1927 - June 18, 2019
Maria Brlit passed away on June 18, 2019 in her home in Sarasota, Florida. She was born in Slovakia and came to America in 1969 with her husband and three children. She was married to Emil Brlit, Sr. for a wonderful 60 years until he passed away in 2007. Her beautiful soul will be missed by all who knew her, especially her loving family. She is survived be her three children, Maria Balaz, Eleonora Pechar and Emil Brilt, Jr. and their spouses, and her six grandchildren, Miriam Pechar, Susie Hughes, Ricky Balaz, Lisa Damschroder, Frances Benko and Michael Brlit. Maria also had 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild to be born in October. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Unity Church of Sarasota, 3023 Proctor Road on Sunday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 24 to June 26, 2019