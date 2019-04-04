Home

Maria (Ferrucci) DeSanto

Maria (Ferrucci) DeSanto Obituary
DeSanto, Maria (nee Ferrucci)
April 3, 2019
Of Longboat Key, FL. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DeSanto; loving mother of Martin (Sherry) DeSanto and the late Christopher (Doreen) DeSanto; grandmother of Christopher Jr., Maria, Chelsea Grace, Nicolas and Domonic; sister of Nunzio (Linda) Ferrucci and the late Emilio (Christine) and the late Sando (Sylvia) Ferrucci; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Katharine Drexel Church (former St. Francis), 118 Schiller St., Buffalo, NY 14206 on Saturday April 6th at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be submitted to www.febrownsons.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
