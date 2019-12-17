|
|
Schlunk, Maria
Dec. 3, 1938 - Dec. 16, 2019
Maria Schlunk, 81, of Sarasota, FL, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on December 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Karl-Hugo, a son and daughter-in-law, Karl-Christian and Ellen and two grandchildren, Erika and CJ.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home-Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Guestbook: www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019