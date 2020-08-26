Andrews, Marian

May 16,1936 - June 30, 2020

The Universe began to be Blessed by her presence on May 16th, 1936 and continued to be Blessed until June 30th, 2020.

She was a devoted wife to Joseph L Andrews and a loving mother to Brian and Susan.

She had a passion for embroidery, crafts and baking, which she shared with everyone from her trash men to friends and family.

She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and I don't believe she ever met a stranger.

"Your life was a Blessing

Your memories will be our treasures

You will ALWAYS be loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure"

A service for this amazing soul will be held after Covid. Please e-mail earthlvr71@live.com with the subject line "Service" to be notified of her Celebration of Life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store