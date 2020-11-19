McDonald, Marian
1921 - 2020
Marian McDonald, born in Sarasota, FL in 1921, passed away on November 16, 2020 at TideWell Hospice in Venice, FL.
She is survived by her four children: Joyce Ehrhardt, Walter L. McDonald III, Barbara Phillips and Patrick McDonald. She had twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Marian was predeceased by her husband Walter L. McDonald, Jr. in 1992. Together they owned and operated the original Smack Restaurant on Main St., Sarasota and also Smack McDonald's in Venice, FL. Upon her husband's retirement in 1970, she obtained her AA Degree. Marian became a teachers aid the Venice Middle School and taught until 1992.
She belonged to the First Sarasota Baptist Church on Main St. from 1921-1960 and the Venice First Baptist Church from1960-2020 as a Sunday School Teacher and Prayer Meeting Leader.
Her love of life was in Jesus Christ and instilling His values in all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Venice First Baptist Church on Friday, December 4th at 2:00 PM officiated by Pastor Tom Hodge. Burial will be private.
To share a memory of Marian or a condolence with the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.