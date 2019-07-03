Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel C.M.E. Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel C.M.E. Church
Marian V. Ball


1944 - 2019
Marian V. Ball Obituary
Ball, Marian V.
Jan. 1, 1944 - Jun. 29, 2019
Marian V. Ball, 75, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jun. 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 at Bethel C.M.E. Church. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 at Bethel C.M.E. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Terri Liburd, Karen Jack, and Stacy Ball; sons, Jason Jackson and Sheldon Jackson; sister, Ina M. Black; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 3 to July 4, 2019
