Goodell, Maribel Slayton
Feb 24, 1930 - July 15, 2019
Maribel Slayton "Penny" Goodell, age 89, died peacefully at her home in Sarasota, Florida on July 15, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family.
Penny was born February 24, 1930 in Chicago. She married Phillips Goodell July 10, 1954, and the two celebrated their 65th anniversary the week before she died. Theirs was a lifelong bond of love and devotion.
Penny graduated from Denison University and taught--usually 2nd grade--almost everywhere she and Phil lived, including San Carlos, California; Lake Forest, Illinois; Lubbock, Texas; and Wichita, Kansas. She built close friendships everywhere she went, and spent her life sharing her boundless love with others.
She was proud of her son Steve, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, her daughter-in-law Laurel, and granddaughters Emily and Molly; and her daughter Margaret "Peggy" Denk of Roswell, Georgia, her son-in-law Bill, and granddaughters Emma and Anna Claire; as well as the nieces, nephews, and cousins who were never far from her thoughts.
She is predeceased by her father Earle Slayton, mother Lillian Mitchell Slayton, step-mother Florence Cook Slayton, and brother Dr. Robert Slayton.
In her retirement in Sarasota, she painted. Her vibrant watercolors were loved by all, and she had a public showing of her artwork as recently as last year.
To know Penny was to love her, and to be her friend was to have a friend for life.
A memorial service will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bay Village of Sarasota. A memorial donation in Penny's honor can be made to the Bay Village Endowment Fund, 8400 Vamo Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 18, 2019