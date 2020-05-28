Marie Elizabeth Kingscote Scott
1938 - 2020
Scott, Marie Elizabeth Kingscote
Mar 4, 1938 - May 17, 2020
Marie Elizabeth Kingscote Scott, 82, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Home.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
