Ficco, Marie
November 10, 1942 - May 24, 2019
Marie P. Ficco, 76, died in her home on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1942, in Newport News, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dr. Frederick John Davies and Nancy Parsons Davies.
Marie graduated from Dansville Central High School in New York State in 1960 and attended Southern Illinois University. She worked at Nixdorf Computers for 20 years as a regional programmer, followed by 10 years at Alltel, and retired from Verizon in 2007.
Marie was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. She also occupied several positions while serving as a member of the Ladies of the Elks in Sarasota, FL Lodge #2495, including both Treasurer and coordinating the annual Christmas toy drive.
Marie married William J. Ficco on July 1, 1992. Together they lived in Sarasota, FL for 25 years before recently moving back to New England. Marie was known as someone who always remained busy and she continued many of her hobbies including coin collecting, knitting, sending greeting cards, and she adored all things Christmas.
Marie loved her family and friends dearly and is survived by her husband of 27 years, William J. Ficco; brothers Frederick J. Davies and Michael (Keli) Davies; brothers-in-law Jim (Shirley) Ficco, Gary (Pam) Ficco, Steve (Judy) Ficco, sister-in-law Beverly (Bob) Moreau; step-daughters Karen (Gary) Thibault, Kathleen (Donny) Partington, and Kimberly Williams. She also leaves behind adoring nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019