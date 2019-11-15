|
|
Gordon, Marie H
Apr 17, 1916 - Oct 27, 2019
Marie H Gordon, age 103 of Hayesville, NC, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Marie was born in Slatington, PA to the late Bernard and Mae Hofelich. She volunteered at the Clay County Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Nantahala Regional Library, REACH and co-founded the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Bradenton, FL with her sister, Jeanne. Marie was a homemaker and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John and sisters, Jeanne Hoeflich and Margaret Eudy.
Marie is survived by her sons, Jack (Helen), Bernard, Peter (Dawn) and Michael Gordon; daughters, Judy Carlin (Peter) and Trish Nicholas (John); 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and three nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Fri, Nov 22nd at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hayesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clay County Food Pantry, 2278 Hinton Center Road, Hayesville, NC 28904.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019