Marshall, Marie
Dec 14, 1931 - Nov 5, 2019
Marie Josephine (Romano) Marshall, 87, passed away peacefully in her home on November 5, 2019. She was surrounded by family and a number of friends who visited her in her last few days. Marie was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, and she will be remembered by all who knew her for her great warmth and friendliness, her persistent laughter and sense of humor, and her big heart that touched everyone around her. She genuinely loved life, and whether meeting an old friend or passing a stranger on the street, Marie was always sure to offer a tender smile and warm greeting.
Born in Norristown, PA, Marie was the daughter of Angeline (Saracini) and Cosimo Romano. During her time in Pennsylvania, she made lifelong friends, including many from her work at the Burroughs Corporation, where she also met her husband, Donald E. Marshall. After marriage, they lived in Framingham, MA and then, in 1972, moved with their four children to Harvard, MA. For years they operated a small apple orchard, and Marie delighted in helping run the farm and greeting the guests who came to pick apples every fall.
Having lived much of her early life in the city, Marie never learned to swim but she loved being near the ocean – in her 20's she frequented the New Jersey shore with girlfriends, and as a mother, she planned many family vacations to the coasts of Massachusetts and Maine. So it was only natural that, in 1996 with their children grown, Marie and Don moved to the coastal town of Venice, FL. During her time there, Marie enjoyed walking along the beach and strolling through town, and as she grew older, she took pleasure in simply sitting near the water and watching the birds and dolphins play.
Marie leaves behind Don, her husband of 55 years; her daughters Beth Marshall, Laura Myers and Suzanne Marshall; her son Donald W. Marshall; her grandchildren Eric Parham, Michael Parham, James Jakobic, Holly Myers and Billy Myers; her great-grandchild Eric Parham; and her brothers David Romano and Joseph Romano.
The family wishes to offer its sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and the caregivers who brought love, comfort and joy to Marie over the last two years. Together with the support of Marie's family, they made it possible for her to remain at home and spend her final months peacefully and surrounded by tremendous love.
A service for Marie will be held in the Epiphany Cathedral garden on December 2nd at 10 AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019