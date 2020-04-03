|
McDonald, Marie "Bonnie" Sophia
Jul 27, 1932 - Mar 30, 2020
MARIE "BONNIE" SOPHIA MCDONALD, 87, of Rotonda West passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Born on July 27, 1932 in Irvington, New Jersey to the late Charles and Anna Marie Bonner, she had been a resident of the Englewood area for thirty-three years. Bonnie worked over fifteen years at the Englewood United Methodist Church as a preschool teacher, specifically focused on the care of infants.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty-four years: David H. McDonald of Rotonda West, Florida; son and daughter-in-law: David C. & Elise McDonald and grandson, Owen of Port Charlotte Florida; granddaughter Michelle "Miki" Geiger of Baltimore Maryland; and two sisters: Dorothy "Dot" McIvers of Rotonda West, Florida and Ellen Ruelens of Rittman, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her son, Steve Geiger in 2001 and daughter, Bonnie Marie Geiger in 2017.
A celebration of Bonnie's life is planned for this summer once the world returns to some normalcy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Anna's House of Harford County, Maryland, https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/services/annas-house/ which provides emergency shelter, transitional housing for families fleeing domestic violence, community supportive housing and rapid re-housing in memory of Marie McDonald.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020