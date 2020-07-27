Donahue, Marie W.

Nov 8, 1928 - Jul 25, 2020

Marie W. Donahue, nee Marie A. Wilhem, left the limitations of this world to be restored in heaven on July 25, 2020. This loving wife, devoted mother of 6, grandmother to 12 and great grandmother to 3, was taken by the coronavirus. Her husband, Richard J. Donahue passed away in 1979. She will be missed by her family and a multitude of friends who enjoyed her spunk, her kindness and her joie de vivre. A Catholic mass will be said, no memorial gathering is planned at this time due to virus restrictions.

Marie grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Duquesne University. She raised her family in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania before retiring to Bradenton Beach, Florida. She loved her beautiful home by the water.

She was passionate about travel, visiting six continents, often with her children. She was a lifelong patron of the arts, exposing her children to this aspect of culture and supporting local theater. She delighted in nature and would watch for dolphins, sea birds and turtle tracks on her morning beach walks. An avid reader, she volunteered at the Tingley Memorial Library and the Anna Maria Historical Society. Please send memorial donations to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch 2213 Avenue B, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store