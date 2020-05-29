Marilyn Belvoix
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belvoix, Marilyn
Sep 4, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Belvoix, Marilyn Cecilia, 77, a native of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Marilyn was born in Louisville, KY to Urban and Edith (Kinchle) Guenther in 1942. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Louis Belvoix. Marilyn is survived by her siblings Linda, Ted, and Donnie, her son and his spouse Paul Belvoix (Jean), and her two grandchildren Danielle and Mark Belvoix.

Marilyn graduated from Waggener High School in 1961, and worked for Frito-Lay for many years before retiring to Sarasota, FL in 2000 and working as a manager for the Senior Friendship Center.
Marilyn was a devout member of Incarnation Catholic Church serving as an Usher and Eucharistic Minister. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn loved bowling, horse racing, and the Kentucky Derby.

Marilyn will be cremated and buried at the Church of the Incarnation Memorial Garden in Sarasota. A funeral service will be held in Sarasota and announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved