Belvoix, Marilyn

Sep 4, 1942 - May 27, 2020

Belvoix, Marilyn Cecilia, 77, a native of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Marilyn was born in Louisville, KY to Urban and Edith (Kinchle) Guenther in 1942. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Louis Belvoix. Marilyn is survived by her siblings Linda, Ted, and Donnie, her son and his spouse Paul Belvoix (Jean), and her two grandchildren Danielle and Mark Belvoix.



Marilyn graduated from Waggener High School in 1961, and worked for Frito-Lay for many years before retiring to Sarasota, FL in 2000 and working as a manager for the Senior Friendship Center.

Marilyn was a devout member of Incarnation Catholic Church serving as an Usher and Eucharistic Minister. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Marilyn loved bowling, horse racing, and the Kentucky Derby.



Marilyn will be cremated and buried at the Church of the Incarnation Memorial Garden in Sarasota. A funeral service will be held in Sarasota and announced at a later date.



