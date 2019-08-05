Home

Marilyn C. Vespoli

Marilyn C. Vespoli Obituary
Vespoli, Marilyn C.
Apr. 26, 1951 - Aug. 3, 2019
Marilyn C. Vespoli died August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born April 26, 1951 in Union, NJ, the daughter of Russell and Eleanor Coen.
Marilyn was an extraordinary mother and grandmother and was dedicated to her careers in recruiting and real estate.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Joseph Vespoli; daughter Michelle Mariconi Hague; son Steve Mariconi; daughter Candace Vespoli Shaw; son-in-law Chandler Shaw; daughter Lauren Vespoli; grandchildren Kieran Roth Shaw, Bennett James Shaw and Ella Rae Hague; sister Janice Coen Stillhard; brother-in-Law Charles Stillhard; brother Russell Coen; niece Liza Stillhard; and dog Buddy.
Visitation hours will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. on Wednesday Aug 7th from 5-9 PM. There will be a private mass and burial on Thursday Aug 8th. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice or the V Foundation for Cancer Research
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
