Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Marilyn D. Wade-Clarke


1954 - 2019
Marilyn D. Wade-Clarke Obituary
Wade-Clarke,
Marilyn D.
Sep. 16, 1954 - Apr. 20, 2019
Marilyn D. Wade-Clarke, 64, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr. 20, 2019. Services will be held 2:30pm on Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son, Michael Clarke (Lakeesha); parents, Samuel and Alfrieda Clarke; grandchildren, Jakiya Clarke, Darryl Clarke and Khadijah Neal; siblings, Joe Wade (Kathy), Sam Clarke (Linda), Ileen Brewer (Ulanie), Paulette Wilson (William), Erick Clarke (Helen); nieces, nephews, and a host of other close relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
