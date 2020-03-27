|
Ferguson, Marilyn
Sep 19, 1930 - Mar 23, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother, Marilyn Jane Ferguson met her Savior and joined her late husband, parents and two brothers in the afterlife on March 23, 2020.
Born in Rochester, NY to Marion and Carl Metzger, Marilyn and her three siblings grew up on a dairy farm in Clarence, NY. It was there she met the love of her life, Harvey M. Ferguson. They were married in 1950 and moved to Sarasota with their children in 1959.
In later years, Harvey and Marilyn spent summers in the Highlands, NC area, welcoming visitors. While celebrating their 50th anniversary there in 2000, Harvey declared, "I married an angel!" He died in 2004; Harvey and his angel are together once more.
Marilyn had a warm and generous heart. She loved all her family members unconditionally and took great joy in spending time with them. She entertained family and friends by playing the piano and singing, encouraging everyone to join in. Her favorite tunes were lively Broadway standards; "Hello, Dolly!" was a favorite. Before raising a family, she appeared on stage in musicals and in live TV shows in the Buffalo area.
She believed the beauty of nature was a reflection of God's love. She was a member of the Ixora Circle of the Sarasota Garden Club. A lifelong Roman Catholic, at various times in her life she attended services at St. Martha's, Incarnation and St. Thomas More churches in Sarasota.
From 2013 until her passing, Marilyn was lovingly cared for by her daughter Laurie Tiner, her son-in-law Francis Tiner and several devoted caregivers in the Tiners' home, especially Debbie Miranda, who helped Marilyn find peace and comfort in her final days.
Survivors include Marilyn's six children and their partners, Bonnie Taulere (Alain), Scott Ferguson (Cady), Robert Ferguson (Susan Head), Laurie Tiner (Francis), Lynn Burnett (Calvin) and Brian Ferguson (Susan); her sister, Carole Santa (Vincent, deceased); and her sisters-in-law Helene Metzger (Richard, deceased) and Irene Metzger (Roger, deceased). She also leaves 13 grandchildren who adored her, other members of her extended family and longtime friends.
A celebration and thanksgiving to God for Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or via the website tidewellhospice.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020