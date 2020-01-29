Home

St Thomas More Catholic Church
2506 Gulf Gate Dr
Sarasota, FL 34231
Marilyn Gross

Marilyn Gross Obituary
Gross, Marilyn
Marilyn Agnes Gross, 82, passed peacefully from this world, surrounded by her loving family, on January 15, 2020. Born in Rolla, MO, Marilyn relocated from Illinois to Florida in 1993.
Following her 1958 St. Louis University graduation, she married her husband of 47 years, the late James D. Gross, MD, in 1960. Together they raised four children and became grandparents to identical twin girls.
A lifetime fascination with the fine arts led Marilyn to pursue formal training at the Washington School of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago. A vibrant career as a mixed water media artist followed. Her nonrepresentational works have received critical acclaim and are treasured by private and corporate collectors alike.
Marilyn was a parishioner of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL and a former parishioner of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, Streator, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, one sister and a nephew.
She is survived by her sister Margaret (Daniel) Jacobsmeyer; daughter, Kathleen Gross, MD; three sons, Terrence (Lisa) Gross, MD; Brian (Karen) Gross; Kevin Gross; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM, Saturday, February 1, Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Covenant House (www.covenanthouse.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
