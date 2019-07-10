|
Tait, Marilyn J.
April 11, 1945 - July 7, 2019
Marilyn J. Tait, 74, of Sarasota, FL, died on July 7, 2019. Services will be held at The Parkinson's Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Suite 100, Sarasota FL 34232 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00pm.
She is survived by her son Michael Hull; and daughters, Meredith Hull and April Joseph.
Marilyn was a graduate of the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pa. She was Active in healthcare for almost sixty years, she was an expert in healthcare marketing, management and program development on both a local and national level. Marilyn specialized in Neurology, Oncology, Patient/Family advocacy and Quality of Life Issues for the infirm and aging. She has lectured internationally on "Living Well with Cancer" and nationally on Parkinson's disease and related topics. In 2005 she went to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a consultant and Program director for their Oncology Rehabilitation Program initiative. Out of her love of writing, she published a book The Happy Caregiver. In 2001 Marilyn founded Women on The Move in Sarasota, a group designed to empower business women. Marilyn's last seven years has been spent directing Parkinson place programs and special events. Her knowledge, motivation, and positive out look was embraced by all who new her.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019