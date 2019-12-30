|
Albright, Marilyn Jamison
May 23, 1927 - Dec 14, 2019
Marilyn Jamison Albright, known to all as Judy, passed away from this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Sarasota.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Albright, and sons, Mark and Craig Caldwell.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Jamie Maverick, twin brother, Lewis Jamison, and neices, Nancy Jamison and her husband, Steve McInnis, Judy Jamison and her husband, Eddy Mindlin and many cousins and friends.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019