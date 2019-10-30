|
Olsen, Marilyn L.
Jun 23, 1933 - Oct 21, 2019
Marilyn Lee Olsen, 86, of Sarasota, FL passed away on October 21, 2019 shortly after the death of her beloved husband, Donald Olsen, on October 16, 2019.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother known for her outgoing and selfless personality. She was an avid reader, a golfer, and a retired stewardess, realtor, and accomplished artist.
She leaves behind her daughter Kiley Terminello (David); 3 stepchildren Robert Olsen (Denise), Paul Olsen, Karen Higgins (Kevin); 8 grandchildren Christine Fradette (James), Michael Terminello, Daniel Terminello, Kacie Olsen, Brooke Olsen, Hallie Olsen, John Higgins, Bethany Higgins. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019