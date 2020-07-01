Lohmeier, Marilyn Mae
Jul 16, 1927 - Jun 29, 2020
Marilyn Mae Lohmeier, 92, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. There will be no Services at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.