Schuetz, Marilyn
Aug 8, 1944 - Mar 23, 2019
Marilyn Schuetz, 74, of Venice, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Venice, FL. Marilyn was formerly from Valparaiso, IN.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL.
Marilyn married Wayne Schuetz on August 3, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio. They celebrated their marriage of fifty years in August, surrounded by family in Venice. She taught elementary school for 29 years. She was an exceptional educator, full of love and dedication to her students. The greatest loves of her life were her family, children, and reading.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Wayne Schuetz, her daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Jeff Weitzel, and her daughter and son-in-law Emily and Gary Reinwald. Her sister, Marcia Ruhling. Her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jay Gilbert. Her beloved grandchildren, Reagan, Andrew, Madison, and Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, which will be given to their mission teams in the name of Marilyn Schuetz.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019