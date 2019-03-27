Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Schuetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Schuetz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Schuetz Obituary
Schuetz, Marilyn
Aug 8, 1944 - Mar 23, 2019
Marilyn Schuetz, 74, of Venice, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Venice, FL. Marilyn was formerly from Valparaiso, IN.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL.
Marilyn married Wayne Schuetz on August 3, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio. They celebrated their marriage of fifty years in August, surrounded by family in Venice. She taught elementary school for 29 years. She was an exceptional educator, full of love and dedication to her students. The greatest loves of her life were her family, children, and reading.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Wayne Schuetz, her daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Jeff Weitzel, and her daughter and son-in-law Emily and Gary Reinwald. Her sister, Marcia Ruhling. Her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jay Gilbert. Her beloved grandchildren, Reagan, Andrew, Madison, and Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, which will be given to their mission teams in the name of Marilyn Schuetz.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now