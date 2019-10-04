Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Sheplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sheplin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Sheplin Obituary
Sheplin, Marilyn
April 10, 1938 - Sept. 20, 2019
Marilyn was born in Akron Ohio. She later lived in Canton Ohio and moved to Sarasota in 1975 and to Bradenton in 1978. She worked at the Sarasota Health Department in the Accounting office where she retired.
Marilyn has one son and and one daughter; two grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at National Cremation Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd. October 12 from 12.pm to 2.pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now