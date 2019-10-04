|
Sheplin, Marilyn
April 10, 1938 - Sept. 20, 2019
Marilyn was born in Akron Ohio. She later lived in Canton Ohio and moved to Sarasota in 1975 and to Bradenton in 1978. She worked at the Sarasota Health Department in the Accounting office where she retired.
Marilyn has one son and and one daughter; two grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at National Cremation Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd. October 12 from 12.pm to 2.pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019