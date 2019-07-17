|
|
Garcia, Mario
Dec 1, 1934 - Jul 12, 2019
Mario Garcia, 84, passed away at Doctor's Hospital on July 12, 2019. He was born in Santa Clara, Cuba in 1934. He is survived by his daughter Alicia (Jim), son Mario Jr (Evelyn), sister Aida Figueroa (Rolando), love Shirley Garcia, grandchildren Colt and Camden Chalmers, Diane Schabinger, Mario Alejandro and Ruben Garcia and extended family.
He immigrated from Cuba in 1955 and moved to Sarasota in 1967. Lovingly known as Papi he lived life to the fullest with joy, humor, dancing, fishing, baseball and most of all fun. Always the life of the party he greeted everyone with a smile, a cheerful hello, a compliment, a hug and a kiss. He showed unconditional love, affection and generosity.
A private family burial is planned to celebrate Papi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Manatee Community Foundation or Unidos Now.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 18, 2019