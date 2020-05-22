Marion Doris Jacqueline Dixon
1934 - 2020
Dixon, Marion Doris Jacqueline
Jun 19, 1934 - May 14, 2020
A service in celebration of Jackie's life will be held for family only on Saturday, May 30, 2020 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church of Longboat Key. Friends are invited to Livestream the service at https://christchurchlbk.org. There will be a private burial at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Christ Church of Longboat Key or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Online condolences can be offered to the Dixon family at www.palmsmemorial.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
04:00 PM
Christ Church of Longboat Key
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
