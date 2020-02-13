|
Freund, Marion
June 1, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2020
Marion Snyder Freund, 93, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with her sons by her side. She lived in Sarasota for over 20 years, having visited the area since childhood.
Marion was born on June 1, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. In her twenties Marion was a fashion model in Detroit and then in New York City where she met her future husband, Bernard Freund, from Brooklyn, NY. They later resided in Scarsdale, New York where they raised their two sons. Marion completed undergraduate and graduate degrees in Theology from Fordham University. She taught Christian education to young people at two Catholic churches. Marion served in leadership roles and participated in the DAR in Scarsdale and Bradenton and in the Bradenton Opera Guild. She was also a Guardian ad Litem volunteer. Marion is survived by her two sons, Joseph and James; her daughter-in-law, Sara; and granddaughter, Anna. She was preceded in death by her husband. A private service will be held at Holy Sepulchre in Southfield, Michigan prior to inurnment.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020