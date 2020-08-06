Hoercher, Marion
Dec 31, 1927 - Jul 28, 2020
Marion B. Hoercher died on July 28, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Rochester, New York. At the very young age of three, Marion started ballet classes. She continued ballet until graduating from West High School. Marion earned a degree in education from SUNY Brockport Soon after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Frank R. Hoercher. Together they raised five children – Cathy, Don, Susie, Larry, Bill – in Pittsford, New York. During this time, she also enjoyed bridge, tennis, rug making, needle point, and synchronized swimming. In 1981, Frank died. Soon after, Marion started wintering in Florida and in 1985 became a permanent resident of Sarasota, Florida. With her eyes open to newness and adventure, Marion began traveling the world, performing folk and Scottish dances, attending a wide variety of art events, such as those at the Sarasota Opera House and The Sarasota Ballet, becoming a member of the Ringling Museum of Arts and Selby Gardens, as well as volunteering at Children's Haven. During this time, she became an accomplished weaver. Among the many items she wove were baby blankets for each of her great grandchildren. Marion is survived by her five children, twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. At Marion's request, no services will be held. Her immediate family – all fifty-three members – plans to gather in celebration of Marion's life.
The family thanks all of Marion's friends for what they added to her wonderfully full life. If desired, a memorial donation to The Sarasota Ballet (5555 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243; 941-225-6504; sarasotaballet.org
) would honor her life-long love of dance, music, and the arts.