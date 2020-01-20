|
|
Hooper, Marion "Dicky" Marshall
Oct 5, 1927 - Jan 7, 2020
Marion "Dicky" Marshall Hooper died after a brief illness at her home at the Glenridge on Palmer Ridge in Sarasota, FL. She was 92. Born in Baltimore to Julian and Eleanor Marshall, she was the youngest of four.
She graduated from the Roland Park Country School in Baltimore in 1945, and then Radcliffe College (Harvard) with a B.A. in English in 1949. A lifelong student, teacher, and world traveler, she had a long career in language instruction and training, including nearly 20 years with the World Bank. She lived in Paris, Vietnam, Laos, and traveled extensively throughout the Far East, Europe, Africa, Canada, and U.S.
She was married to Malcolm (Mac) Oliver from 1956 to 1985, and had three sons, Malcolm, Ed, and Ben, whom they raised together in their Georgetown and then Bethesda, MD, homes. Their marriage ended in divorce.
She remarried Lawrence (Laurie) Hooper of Baltimore, MD, in 1989, and became the stepmother to his eight children. They moved to Casey Key, FL in 1991, and lived there until they moved in 2005 to the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, FL.
Preceded in death by her husbands, parents and three brothers, Ted, Howdy and Strother Marshall, she is survived by her sons; stepdaughters (and sons-in-law) Eleanor (Gary Missel), Millie (Mike LaFontaine), Nancy (Leigh Caplan), and Mary (Harry Klaff); stepsons (and daughters-in-law) Laurie, Jr. (Nancy), Henry (Tracy), Ned (Kelly) and Charlie (Stephanie) Hooper; 24 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Glenridge in Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the Roland Park Country School, 5204 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020