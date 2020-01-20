|
Costello, Marion V.
August 20, 1922 - January 17, 2020
Mrs. Marion V. Costello passed into eternal rest on January 17, 2020 with family by her side. Marion was born in Lowell, MA to Martin and Alice (McNulty) Maguire. She was married to the love of her life, Thomas Costello, for 53 years until his passing in 1999. Marion is also predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Cavanaugh, Eileen Maguire, Florence Manley and brother Martin "Bud" Maguire. Marion is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their extended families in the Lowell and Woburn, MA areas.
Marion and Tom made their home in Woburn, MA for 25 years before retiring to Sarasota. Both were avid golfers and previous members of the Meadowbrook Country Club in Reading, MA. They were inseparable through life and in later years, loved to golf together and experience everything Sarasota had to offer.
Marion worked for Kraft-Heinz Atlantic Gelatin in Woburn, MA for 34 years in the Personnel Dept. Upon retirement, Marion and Tom moved to Sarasota. Even though she had many friends and relatives in Woburn who loved and missed her, she decided to stay in her adopted Southern home after her husband's passing.
Marion was an excellent golfer and a former member of the Rolling Green Country Club in Sarasota. She enjoyed her friends at the club and served as an office of the Ladies Golf League. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
An intelligent and gracious woman, Marion took pride in her meticulous home. For Marion, it was always, "A place for everything and everything in its place." She also liked to read, cook, play cards, join in a good discussion, the power of words, and get news about her many relatives and friends "up North", who looked forward to a visit to see "Aunt Marion". Marion was the quintessential lady and an inspiration to her family.
Her niece, Donna Donovan, would like to thank all the wonderful, caring people, especially those at Lake House West and Tidewell Hospice, who made a home-away-from-home for Marion.
Services will be private. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.toalebrothers.com .
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face.
The rain fall soft upon your fields.
And, until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020