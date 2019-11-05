|
|
Demarest, Marjorie D.
Oct 19, 1933 - Sept 30, 2019
Our beloved mother, Marjorie D. Demarest, passed away on September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, raised in Bradenton and lived the remainder of her life in Sarasota. Mom was a powerful force in our family. She lead our family with strength, grace and beauty. Mom was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, Nini and great Nini. As well as being the center of our family, mom worked 25 years in banking and retired from Bank of America. She was always warm and caring with those she met. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Timothy and Helen Delesline, her husband David Demarest, and her brother John Delesline. She is survived by her children, Robert Zinn and wife Lori, Cyndi Zinn, Angela Zinn, Barbara Simmons, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister Judy Shively, sister-in-law Jan Delesline, and many other family members who were always in Mom's heart. A memorial service will be held at the National Cremation Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, Fl 34239, on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends to gather before the service at 10 am. In lieu of flowers or donations be kind and loving to all.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019