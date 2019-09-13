|
|
Montavon, Marjorie E.
Jan 12, 1951 - Sept 10, 2019
Marjorie E. Montavon, of Sarasota, formerly of Houston, TX and Rome, Italy, passed away peacefully on Sep 10, 2019. She had a creative spirit, loved art, and became emotional when beholding beauty. She faced adversity in her life but took every difficulty as a lesson to be more loving and caring to others.
Marjorie leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Matthew, her son Matthew Adam and her daughter Kiara; siblings Marie Heinke-Black of Houston and Emile (Bubba) Carl Fisher of Mississippi, and a loving extended family. She is predeceased by her father Henry Adam Mittelberger, her mother Eleanora Marie (Glaser), her step-brother Wesley Worsham, and her first husband Albert Joseph Baker, Jr.
Services will be private.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019