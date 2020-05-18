Or Copy this URL to Share

Hammond, Marjorie H.

Dec 4, 1920 - May 18, 2020

Marjorie H. Hammond, 99, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 18, 2020. Services will be held at a later date in Ohio. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.



