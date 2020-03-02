|
|
Hartery, Marjorie
Jul 29, 1932 - Feb 27, 2020
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Marjorie Ellen Harris Hartery, 87, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a friend to all whose lives she touched.
Marjorie was born in Giles, Virginia July 29, 1932. She left this life to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hugh Hartery, Sr., her parents, Jack and Mary Harris of Bluefield, West Virginia and eight siblings.
She is survived by her four children, Donald Hugh Hartery, Jr (Marcia) of Sarasota, Florida, Virginia Katherine "Kathy" Pearce (Bob) of Tampa, Florida, Charles Edward Hartery (Jane) of Bluefield, Virginia and Teresa Hartery Kellar (Gary) of Sarasota, Florida.
Six grandchildren, Pamela Fosser (Victor), Richard Hancock (Cristina), Melissa Maxwell (John), Karen Lindsey, Michael Duff, Jr., and Stacey Montgomery.
Thirteen great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Sean, Timothy, Mariah, Taylor, Alayna, Logan, Katherine, Emma, John-Thomas, Maison, Lillian and James.
Two sisters, Anna Fry (Jerry) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Frances Taylor of Stafford, Virginia and one brother, David Harris of Bluefield, West Virginia.
Marjorie moved from Bluefield to Sarasota, Florida in 1961 with her family. She was employed by Sears and retired after 29 years of service. After moving back to Bluefield in 1998 she worked at Bank of Tazewell County.
She was a member of East River Church. Her favorite scripture verse was Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.
She will be remembered most by her kindness, generosity and gentle spirit.
Visitation was held at Mercer Funeral Home, 1231 W. Cumberland Road, Bluefield, West Virginia on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services was held at Mercer Funeral Home on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will take place at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, Florida on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to East River Church in memory of our loving mother Marjorie Ellen Hartery.
Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home are handling local arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020