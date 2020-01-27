|
|
Meyer, Marjorie J.
Aug 21, 1924 - Jan 17, 2020
Another member of the Greatest Generation left us Friday morning January 17th, 2020. Marjorie Meyer was born August 21st, 1924 in Syracuse New York to parents Elmer and Helen Kerlin. Marjorie was one of those few fortunate people in life that had been just about everywhere and done just about everything. At the age of 18 her sense of adventure and desire to serve led her to join the Civil Air Patrol where she learned to fly and began learning the business of air cargo and logistics. MJ (as she liked to be called) actually learned how to fly before she could drive. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and in 1943 was spotted at a talent contest in New York. The USO tapped her to join a traveling road show that ultimately entertained troops all over the United States, Europe, North Africa and the Pacific Theatre. One particular highlight was performing alongside the legendary Bob Hope. The two would later reconnect in St Louis in the late 1970's. By the time WWII ended, MJ had been firmly bitten by the travel bug. In late 1945, she joined Chicago and Southern Airlines as an air hostess. Their route structure was primarily the Midwest and the Caribbean Islands and she hit them all. In late 1946, she moved on to American Overseas Airways and began flying back and forth to Europe. Management noticed her unique ability to calculate weight and balances in her head as well as her knack for packing a luggage hold. By the end of 1947, she was transferred to AOA's cargo department where she was rapidly promoted to supervising the new hires at AOA's foreign stations. In 1948, the Berlin Blockade began, and AOA "loaned" MJ to the Berlin Airlift relief effort where she again was a cargo and logistics specialist. In 1949, she returned to the United States joining American Airlines as a stewardess. She missed the flying public and dearly loved what became the Golden Age of Aviation. Within a year, management again noticed her unique aptitude at all things cargo and transferred her to Idlewild Airport's cargo facility. Idlewild would later be renamed JFK International Airport, after JFK's assassination. MJ began climbing the corporate ladder and within a few years rose to the rank of supervisor of the facility. This was highly unusual for a woman in that era for it was very much a man's world. In 1959, her life took another dramatic and exciting turn while on a fishing vacation in Acapulco, Mexico. After a great day of catching sailfish, MJ and one of her girlfriends decided to have a few celebratory drinks at a local hot spot called Hungry Herman's. Marjorie was persuaded to get up and sing with the band. In the audience was a commodities trader by the name of John Meyer. John (a real character in his own right) was smitten and the two embarked on a whirlwind romance. They married a few months later after realizing how much they had in common and how many times their paths had almost crossed all over the world. Both had grown tired of making big profits for big companies, so they decided to try setting up their own business. John was a natural trader and salesman, and MJ had logistics and freight down cold. They left New York and relocated to St Louis, Missouri. Working out of their home, they built an extremely successful import/export business known as JWM Inc. Their company specialized in beef and pork products and at its peak was doing business on 5 continents. In 1981, JWM diversified into real estate development and the importation of European sports cars. MJ and John started coming to Sarasota in 1973 and became residents in 1981. Over the years they lived on Lido, Longboat and Bird Keys. They loved the community and had very active social lives. MJ lost John in 2012 and since that time battled one health issue after another with a stiff upper lip and indomitable spirit. When asked how she persevered through so many close calls she answered with her signature line, "Shut up and deal." Through all of it she managed to keep her million dollar smile to the day she died. She was truly a woman that was ahead of her time. She broke many glass ceilings. She spent time in all 50 states as well as 100+ countries on 6 continents. She was a devout Catholic and always believed in giving back. She and John were the benefactors of numerous charities and individuals who were down on their luck, often anonymously. She was an unapologetic patriot. Marjorie leaves behind her son John (Jay) Meyer jr, MD, his wife Candace and their children Jordan and Raegan, her great grandson Roman and her stepdaughter Pem Meyer. In addition, she also leaves behind her nieces, Martha, Mary Pat, Peggy, Kathy, Ellen, Beth and Susie and many friends of all ages. A celebration of life event is being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to the Humane Society and the s Project.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020