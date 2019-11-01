|
Jackson, Marjorie
Nov 1, 1934 - Oct 28, 2019
Marjorie Jane Jackson, 84.Sarasota, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, peacefully passed away on October 28 2019. She is survived by her children, Kelly, Peter, Jennifer, and Benjamin; sisters, Nancy, Sally, Ellen, brother David; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Marjorie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jimmy. Marjorie was loved by her family and many lifelong friends. Her family is getting together for a private celebration of life. Memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL. 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019