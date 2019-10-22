|
Somes, Marjorie (Midge)
September 8, 1930 - October 13, 2019
Born Marjorie Estelle Lawrence to Ivan C. and Margaret Lawrence of St. Paul, Minnesota. Midge earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Carleton College, and married West Point graduate John C. M des Islets shortly after both graduated in 1951, immediately entering life in the Air Force. Together they traveled domestically and internationally while raising four children. Midge's parents moved to the Sarasota area in the mid-50s after her father's retirement, bringing his custom-designed trailer to rest in the Twin Shores park on Longboat Key. After many family vacations to the area, Midge and John decided it was the place to retire also and bought a home on Longboat in 1972. John served his final year, then entered public education as a teacher at Booker High School. John died at the age of 47, and Midge remarried later in life to James B. (Jim) Somes, whom she'd met her first year in college. He'd spotted her in an alumni publication and they kindled a flame that had been barely sparked all those years earlier. Midge and Jim made their home in The Meadows, later building a house in Wyndham Estates. Midge's 'other love' in these later years was the Meadows Chorus, the 60+ member community chorus she founded and managed for 25 years before retiring in 2015. The Meadows Chorus goes on today, thanks in large part to her tireless efforts in organization and promotion. Midge loved the chorus, her time with friends, golf, and just about any kind of social engagement. Midge passed away peacefully with family present at her residence in the Anchin Pavilion of the Aviva Senior Living campus. Midge is survived by her four children, Christine des Islets (Winter Park, FL), Shelley des Islets (MN), Steve des Islets (AZ), and John des Islets (TX), brother-in-law David Bennett of Bradenton, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands John des Islets and Jim Somes, and sisters Clare Tiling and Beverly Bennett. Memorials can be made to the Aviva Foundation or to The Meadows Chorus.
