|
|
Bee, Mark
Mark William Bee, 64, Bradenton FL, died peacefully June 8. Mark served 20 years in the Navy, is predeceased by wife Gloria (Bard) and parents Mark and Barbara Bee, survived by son Mark "Billy" Bee Jr., Urban, OH, brothers Glenn (Rebecca), Elgin TX, Larry (Sharon), Peoria, AZ, Ken (Abby), Mechanicville, NY, sisters Karren (Michael Donohoe) Johnson City NY, Bonnie (Mark Odell) of Kingston NY, an aunt and uncle Shirley and Al Hynd of Madison OH. A memorial service is planned at Disabled American Veterans 111 63rd Ave E Bradenton June 30 at 1pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 24 to June 30, 2019