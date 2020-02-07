Home

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Manasota Memorial Park
Mark E. Wetherington


1973 - 2020
Wetherington, Mark E
Feb 25, 1973 - Jan 31, 2020
Mark Ervin Wetherington a lifelong Sarasota resident born 2/25/1973, went home to be with the Lord on 1/31/2020. Mark was witty, had a heart of gold and a strong faith in the Lord. His choice to be an organ donor will help many others. He had a strong passion for his chosen career path, directional drilling. He loved his family and enojoyed Nascar, hunting and football especially the Dallas Cowboys. Mark is predeceased by his father Timmy, grandmothers Inez and Phyllis, grandfather Norris Walker and many other loved ones. He leaves behind his son Austin Martin, parents Eli and Sandy Walker, sister Jennifer Wetherington, brothers Tim McGuire and Eli Walker Jr, grandmother Barbara Walker, Fiancé Bobbie Grove and family, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and 3 great nieces. Graveside Service will be Tuesday 2/11/2020 at 11am at Manasota Memorial Park.
"Gone too soon but never to be forgotten".
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
