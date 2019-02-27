|
|
Love, Mark Edward
Aug. 7, 1955 - Feb. 20, 2019
Mark Edward Love, 63, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Lubbock, TX passed away February 20, 2019. He was born in Lubbock, TX on August 7, 1955 to James Chess & Bonnie Faye (Pressley) Lovern, and he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Mark was an avid pilot and loved to fly. He was sweet, polite, loving, funny, and kind, and he loved everyone he met. He was especially fond of Shasta, Penny, Honeybun, and Fiona, as he was a great animal lover. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mark is survived by his loving sister Lindy Thomas, Rick Testa, nephew Andrew Thomas, niece Katherine Turner and her husband Capp, great nephew Odin, great niece Cora, and loving friends. Family and friends will be gathering for a celebration of his life at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 3rd in the Colonial Chapel at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota. A reception in his honor will follow the service. His family requests memorial donations be made to The Salvation Army, Every Bark Counts, or the Humane Society, and earmark the contribution "In Memory of Mark Love." To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019