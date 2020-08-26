1/1
Mark H. Cotter
1951 - 2020
Cotter, Mark H.
Oct 15, 1951 - Jul 3, 2020
Mark H. Cotter, 68, of Sarasota Florida died on July 3, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1951 in Avon, Illinois to Howard and Marvis Cotter who both preceded him in death. Mark lived in Flanagan, Illinois through his high school years, then lived in both Bloomington and Pekin, Illinois before moving to Sarasota, Florida in 1983.
Survivors include Mark's wife of 38 years, Dorene Cotter, brother Butch Cotter and his wife, Diane, of Damascus MD, brother Kevin Cotter and his wife, Jan, of Cherry Valley, Illinois. He was Uncle Mark to Ellen, Anna, Sarah, Beth, Mark James, and to Dan Howard who predeceased him. He also had thirteen Great nieces and nephews.
Mark spent all his adult life selling fine men's clothing, and for the past 26 years was a fixture at the Wall Street for Men Store in Sarasota Square Mall. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mark's name to one of his favorite charities: Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or any local "no kill" animal shelter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared at: https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
