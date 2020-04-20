Home

Mark J. Zduniak Sr.


1962 - 2020
Zduniak Sr., Mark J.
Feb 05, 1962 - Mar 30, 2020
Mark Zduniak, 58, died unexpectedly during the evening on Mar. 30, 2020 at his home in Sarasota, FL. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Irene Kotrch, father, Arkadiusz Zduniak & brother, Daniel Zduniak. He will be missed by his sister, Rosann Wormuth, brothers, Eric & Chris Zduniak, children; sons, Mark & Anthony Zduniak, daughters, Amber Waffle, Briona Zduniak, & baby Cameo, dear friends; Desa Murphy, Rick & Sonja Snowden, many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts & friends. Mark was a free-spirited man who impacted many people during his lifetime. Formal funeral services will not be scheduled. A private memorial celebration will be held by his children later this year.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
