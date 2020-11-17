O'Connor, Mark
May 1, 1955 - Nov 12, 2020
Mark Stephen O'Connor passed away November 12, 2020 in North Port, FL. Mark was a persistent individual who put others before himself. His life was devoted to family, friends and public service. From his time as a Lieutenant on the Scituate Police Department in his home State of Rhode Island, to his time as a Sarasota County Code Enforcement Specialist and City of Nokomis Fire Commissioner, Mark made an impact on many lives. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, father-in-law, and dear friend. His newest but greatest title was grandpa "papa."
Mark is survived by his loving son Lieutenant Daniel O'Connor DCFR, daughter in law Jennifer, grandson Lucas James, brother Peter O'Connor, sister in law Marcia O'Connor, and companion Bridgette Bortz.
Mark is predeceased by his loving wife Suzanne O'Connor, father Daniel J. O'Connor, mother Mildred O'Connor, and brother Daniel "Danny" O'Connor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2020 at Buffalo Wings and Rings located at 1081 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL at 1pm. Please join us in sharing the memories of both Mark and Suzanne. This will not be a time for crying, but a time for celebrating the lives of these amazing individuals. Please bring your memories, stories, and photos as we toast to heavens newest angels.
