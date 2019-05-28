|
Hontz, Mark Robert
February 1, 1922 - May 24, 2019
Mark Robert Hontz of Venice FL, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 97 on May 24 2019. Born February 1, 1922 in Lehighton, PA to Gabriel and Sadie Hontz, he was one of eight children. Mark came to Venice from Scotch Plains, NJ upon his retirement in 1985.
Mark graduated at the top of his class with a degree in Engineering from Lehigh University, where he was a member of the Theta XI Fraternity. He went on to work for Public Service Electric & Gas Co. in New Jersey, retiring after 36 years as Corporate Manager of Plant Maintenance.
Mark served in the Army Air Corp during WWII, as a navigator, and retired at the rank of Major in the Air Force Reserves. He continued a life of service by volunteering his time at Grace United Methodist Church and the Lions Club, and was also a member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society, the Public Service Retirees Club, and the Second Air Division Association.
He enjoyed travel and sight-seeing, crossword puzzles, and hosting large family gatherings at his homes in Scotch Plains and Venice, and at his lake house in the Pocono Mountains. His knowledge of the stars and constellations was passed down to children and grandchildren, many of whom fondly remember stargazing with Mark.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Barbara Daugherty, of Venice (also born in Lehighton PA); daughters Sharyn Roy (Ron) of Pennsville, NJ and Robin Ace (Eric) of Freeland, MD; sons Mark E. Hontz (Barbara) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Garry Hontz (Ann) of Marietta OH; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice on Thursday, May 30th at 9:30 am. Military Honors will also be presented at Grace United Methodist Church on May 30th at 12 noon. To share a memory of Mark or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019